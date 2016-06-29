Police searching for property damage suspects





The Findlay Police Department is looking for two men who investigators believe are responsible for damaging several downtown businesses and some cars last weekend.

The men were seen leaving Alexandria’s, 132 E. Crawford St., and walking toward South Main Street early Saturday morning, according to the police department.

Damage was sustained to numerous businesses and vehicles between the 400 and 600 blocks of South Main Street, police reported.

One suspect was wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt and white baseball hat. The other man was wearing shorts and a long-sleeve shirt.

Those with information are asked to contact 419-424-7150.

