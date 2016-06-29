UPDATE: Young child found alone near Cygnet this morning

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has found the parents of a child found in the Cygnet area early this morning. Media partner WTOL-11 reports the 4-year-old was found in the street near railroad tracks around 3 a.m. The boy is currently with child protective services and officials are working to reunite him with his parents. The boy’s parents say he wandered out of the house overnight.

A Nixle alert was released just before 5 a.m. that said, “VERY YOUNG CHILD FOUND IN CYGNET AREA. PLEASE CHECK AND MAKE SURE YOUR CHILD IS HOME.”

We’ll have more details as they become available.

