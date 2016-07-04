Findlay parade celebrates Independence Day

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks of downtown Findlay on Monday as the city celebrated Independence Day with enough “pomp and parade” that even Founding Father John Adams would be proud.

There were bands and floats, bicyclists and military vehicles as the parade marched, rolled and waved its way down Main Street for about 30 minutes.

There were also winners. Taking the prize for best float was the Junior AMVETS. WTKC Radio, Findlay, took second place for a float, and Cub Scout Pack 322 from Jacobs Primary School, Findlay, took third.

Best bicycle decorations went to Libby Hocason, 6, in first place. Landon Conrad, 3, took second, and Eillie Keiffer, 7, was third.

Awash with red, white and blue, the parade route was festive and fun, and rightly so, as Adams would say.

America’s declaration as a free nation ought to be solemnized, he said, with “pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward.”

“You will think me transported with enthusiasm, but I am not. I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure that it will cost to maintain this Declaration (of Independence), and support and defend these States,” he wrote on July 2, 1776, as America declared war.

On Monday, with the parade festivities as a backdrop, several historians, all re-enactors, stepped up to a portable stage in the shadow of the Hancock County Courthouse and recounted the war’s cost.

