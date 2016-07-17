Findlay crash kills Upper Sandusky man

A car crashed into utility poles and the Eagles ClubÂ in northern Findlay, killing an Upper Sandusky man early today,Â the State Highway Patrol reports.

Keyonte Snow, 21,Â was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Findlay post of the State Highway Patrol saidÂ the crashÂ happened at 5:25 a.m.Â on Hancock CountyÂ 220, at the intersection of CountyÂ 216. Snow was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a 2004 Cadillac in the front yard of the Eagles Club.

A preliminary investigation shows that Snow wasÂ southbound on County 220 at a high speed when the car went airborne on the railroad crossing, the patrol said.

SnowÂ lost control of the car after landing, and it went off the east side of the road and hit a utility pole. Power poles and lines were down in the area.

The vehicle kept going after hitting the pole and went across the Eagles parking lot, hitting another utility pole and crashing into the northwest corner of the building before stopping in the front yard, according to the patrol.

Assisting the patrol at the accident sceneÂ were the Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco Ambulance, Dick’s Towing and American Electric Power Co.

