ï»¿ The Courier » Findlay crash kills Upper Sandusky man
The Courier

Findlay crash kills Upper Sandusky man

Posted On Sun. Jul 17th, 2016
By :
Comments: 6

A car crashed into utility poles and the Eagles ClubÂ in northern Findlay, killing an Upper Sandusky man early today,Â the State Highway Patrol reports.

Keyonte Snow, 21,Â was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Findlay post of the State Highway Patrol saidÂ the crashÂ happened at 5:25 a.m.Â on Hancock CountyÂ 220, at the intersection of CountyÂ 216. Snow was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a 2004 Cadillac in the front yard of the Eagles Club.

A preliminary investigation shows that Snow wasÂ southbound on County 220 at a high speed when the car went airborne on the railroad crossing, the patrol said.

SnowÂ lost control of the car after landing, and it went off the east side of the road and hit a utility pole. Power poles and lines were down in the area.

The vehicle kept going after hitting the pole and went across the Eagles parking lot, hitting another utility pole and crashing into the northwest corner of the building before stopping in the front yard, according to the patrol.

Assisting the patrol at the accident sceneÂ were the Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco Ambulance, Dick’s Towing and American Electric Power Co.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

VIDEO: Sprague talks about Ohio overdose deaths report

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Hancock commissioners balk at agency's contract request

Posted On26 Aug 2016

HPD offers series for home-schooled students

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Overdoses killed 3,050 Ohioans in 2015

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Residents veto noise-reduction wall in Findlay

Posted On26 Aug 2016

More Local Sports

Prep Football: Father-son duo coaching at Bluffton

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Soccer Roundup: Smucker scores 3 goals as Bluffton routs Delta

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Racing: Attica Raceway hosting Kasey Kahne-sponsored event

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Golf: Miller City second at Wayne Trace Inv.

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Volleyball: Findlay High opens at Huron on Saturday

Posted On26 Aug 2016
Will you go to a local football game this season?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents Â© 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company