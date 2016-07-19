The Courier

Findlay officials not at convention

Posted On Tue. Jul 19th, 2016
By :
Comment: 1

CLEVELAND — Some familiar Findlay faces are missing from the Republican National Convention this week.
No elected officials from Findlay are known to be attending the convention, although Republicans dominate local politics.
The convention no-shows include Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Hancock County Republican Party Chairman Jim Baker, state Rep. Robert Sprague, state Sen. Cliff Hite, Findlay Auditor Jim Staschiak, and the three Hancock County commissioners.
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, a Bowling Green Republican who represents Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, including Hancock County, is at the convention, said his press secretary Drew Griffin.

Courier reporter Max Filby will have more on Wednesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

VIDEO: Sprague talks about Ohio overdose deaths report

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Hancock commissioners balk at agency's contract request

Posted On26 Aug 2016

HPD offers series for home-schooled students

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Overdoses killed 3,050 Ohioans in 2015

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Residents veto noise-reduction wall in Findlay

Posted On26 Aug 2016

More Local Sports

Prep Football: Father-son duo coaching at Bluffton

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Soccer Roundup: Smucker scores 3 goals as Bluffton routs Delta

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Racing: Attica Raceway hosting Kasey Kahne-sponsored event

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Golf: Miller City second at Wayne Trace Inv.

Posted On26 Aug 2016

Prep Volleyball: Findlay High opens at Huron on Saturday

Posted On26 Aug 2016
Will you go to a local football game this season?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company