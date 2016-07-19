Findlay officials not at convention

CLEVELAND — Some familiar Findlay faces are missing from the Republican National Convention this week.

No elected officials from Findlay are known to be attending the convention, although Republicans dominate local politics.

The convention no-shows include Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Hancock County Republican Party Chairman Jim Baker, state Rep. Robert Sprague, state Sen. Cliff Hite, Findlay Auditor Jim Staschiak, and the three Hancock County commissioners.

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, a Bowling Green Republican who represents Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, including Hancock County, is at the convention, said his press secretary Drew Griffin.

Courier reporter Max Filby will have more on Wednesday.

