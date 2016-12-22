Substitute teacher charged with having sex with student

OTTAWA — A Putnam County substitute teacher has been charged with having sex with a Pandora-Gilboa High School student, according to court records.

Jessica L. Storer, also known as Jessica L. Russell, 28, of Pandora, was charged on Wednesday with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and six counts of furnishing alcohol to an underage person, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Storer was arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court on Wednesday, and was not called to enter a plea to the felony charge. She did plead not guilty to the six misdemeanor charges, court records indicated.

Bond was set at $50,000 and was posted by Allstate Bail Bonds, according to court records.

She will appear for another hearing on Tuesday.

Pandora police arrested Storer after receiving information and conducting an investigation. The student was in a class that Storer had taught, according to the Lima News.

Comments

comments