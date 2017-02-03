REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blaze damages rural Forest house

Posted On Fri. Feb 3rd, 2017
FOREST — Fire damaged a rural Forest home on Thursday evening, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The blaze was reported at 15632 County Highway 82, southwest of Forest, around 8:42 p.m. Thursday.
The homeowner advised that the fire was in a wall around a woodburning stove pipe, according to a Wyandot County sheriff’s report. The fire traveled along the ceiling and into the living room, according to the report.
It was unknown Friday how much damage was done.
No injuries were reported.
The homeowner is Richard Curl and he is insured, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to two adults, including temporary housing and food and clothing, according to Todd James, executive director of the North Central Ohio Chapter.
Assisting the Forest-Jackson Fire Department were the Wharton, Pitt Township, Marseilles, and Upper Sandusky fire departments.

