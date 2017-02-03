I-75 ramp to Ohio 15 to be closed Sunday night

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The southbound Interstate 75 ramp to U.S. 68/Ohio 15/Lima Avenue in Findlay will be closed at 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow for cleaning of the barrier wall, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.
Message boards will communicate the closure to motorists.
In mid-February, the entrance ramp from U.S. 68/Ohio 15/Lima Avenue to southbound I-75 will be closed overnight for cleaning of the barrier wall.
Work is being performed by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Hancock County garage.

