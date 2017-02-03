Rover Pipeline gets federal approval

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline project, which will pass through Hancock, Wood, Seneca and Henry counties.

Energy Transfer Partners had submitted its request for approval of the 551-mile pipeline in 2015. Rover Pipeline will gather natural gas from processing plants in West Virginia, eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, then carry it across Ohio and Michigan, extending to a natural gas storage center in Ontario, Canada.

Across much of Ohio, the pipeline will be made up of twin 42-inch-diameter natural gas lines, buried several feet underground.

Sixty-eight percent of the natural gas that the pipeline will carry will go to a delivery hub near Defiance, which connects with pipelines carrying natural gas around the country, including Ohio.

The pipeline had prompted concerns from area farmers when it was announced.

