Findlay firefighters were called to an apartment fire in a duplex at 2319 Washington Ave. about 1:50 a.m. today.

Flames were visible when firefighters arrived. The occupants of Apt. 10 were reported to be outside, and one was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Firefighters said the blaze was doused by 2:07 a.m.

More details will be reported when they become available.

