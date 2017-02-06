Drugs found in search of Findlay residence

A large amount of drugs during a search of a Summit Street residence on Saturday, according to the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday, a search warrant was executed at 1211 Summit St., Findlay, by METRICH and the Findlay Police Department’s Emergency Response Team.

According to METRICH, the search uncovered “a large amount of cash, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and other items indicative of drug trafficking.”

METRICH said that no arrests have been made and the investigation is still open. However, charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.

