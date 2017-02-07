Findlay Council OKs study of street conditions

In a split vote Tuesday, Findlay City Council decided to pay a consultant $99,000 to help set street improvement priorities.

“This to me is a really simple thing to support. I want to know that we are, on the long term, on the right path,” said Councilman Grant Russel, R-At-Large. “I want to know that we are making decisions on where we are going to spend our limited pavement dollars in the right place — not necessarily on the street that has the loudest residents on it.”

The vote was 8-2, with council members Holly Frische, R-1, and Jim Niemeyer, R-6, dissenting.

Frische questioned whether the study would tell city officials anything they don’t already know. City officials already have an internal paving plan with an 18-page list of unaddressed streets, she said.

Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said he and other city officials do the best they can in setting street improvement priorities. But the study will use technology to compile more data than city staffers can, he said.

It will ensure the city is “spending the right amount of money in the right place at the right time,” he said.

The study, to be done later this year, will project how long streets will last, Schmelzer said.

