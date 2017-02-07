REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay Council OKs study of street conditions

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

In a split vote Tuesday, Findlay City Council decided to pay a consultant $99,000 to help set street improvement priorities.
“This to me is a really simple thing to support. I want to know that we are, on the long term, on the right path,” said Councilman Grant Russel, R-At-Large. “I want to know that we are making decisions on where we are going to spend our limited pavement dollars in the right place — not necessarily on the street that has the loudest residents on it.”
The vote was 8-2, with council members Holly Frische, R-1, and Jim Niemeyer, R-6, dissenting.
Frische questioned whether the study would tell city officials anything they don’t already know. City officials already have an internal paving plan with an 18-page list of unaddressed streets, she said.
Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said he and other city officials do the best they can in setting street improvement priorities. But the study will use technology to compile more data than city staffers can, he said.
It will ensure the city is “spending the right amount of money in the right place at the right time,” he said.
The study, to be done later this year, will project how long streets will last, Schmelzer said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Bringing back junk pickup day discussed

Posted On07 Feb 2017

Drugs discovered in city residence

Posted On07 Feb 2017

8-year-old boy killed in Allen County crash

Posted On07 Feb 2017

Carey accepts high bid for substation work

Posted On07 Feb 2017

3 free workshops offered to child care professionals

Posted On06 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Tuesday's Scoreboard

Posted On07 Feb 2017

Prep Basketball Roundup: New Riegel knocks off Lakota 68-44

Posted On07 Feb 2017

College Roundup: GLIAC honors UF players

Posted On07 Feb 2017

Prep Girls Basketball: Trojans fall in overtime to Whitmer

Posted On07 Feb 2017

Prep wrestling: Ada's Sumner named NWC Wrestler of Year

Posted On06 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company