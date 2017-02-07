Findlay to close work-release facility

Allowing eligible criminal offenders to keep their jobs, by staying at Findlay’s work-release facility instead of jail, is going the way of a lot of good ideas.

It is going away for lack of interest.

Offenders must pay to stay at the Work Opportunity & Rehabilitation Center (WORC), at 224 W. Crawford St., and few are willing to do that.

The center is housing only seven offenders per month, and costing the city money at the same time tax revenue is forecast to decline, so the city will close it.

“Unless directed otherwise, I will proceed to close the work program,” Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said in a letter to City Council on Tuesday.

Council members offered no objection.

Closing WORC by the end of March will save the city $218,000 this year, a year in which it anticipates receiving $1.2 million less in business income tax revenue.

