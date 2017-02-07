REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Liberty-Benton chooses superintendent

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
Mark Kowalski will be hired as superintendent by the Liberty-Benton school board at its Feb. 20 meeting, the board said in a press release today.

Kowalski is the director of operations for Harrison Hills City School District in Cadiz. He has held several administrative positions in the district and has teaching and coaching experience.

He graduated from Buckeye West High School in Mount Pleasant in 1986.

He received a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Duquesne University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Ashland University.

Kowalski has a superintendent license, a school business manager license and a vocational education license.

