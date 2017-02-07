Rain causes creeks, river to rise

Heavy rainfall caused creeks and the Blanchard River to rise Tuesday, but no flooding was predicted.

Eagle Creek, which feeds into the Blanchard River at Findlay, rose near its minor flood stage Tuesday night, then began falling.

The creek level reached as high as 8.65 feet, but fell to 8.49 feet by 10 p.m. and was predicted to continue dropping, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek’s minor flood stage starts at 9 feet.

Lye Creek, which also feeds into the Blanchard River, reached its minor flood stage of 6 feet Tuesday night, but fell to 5.69 feet by 10 p.m.

The Blanchard River at Findlay rose to a height of 7.38 feet by 9 p.m., but was not predicted to rise to minor flood stage of 11 feet.

According to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport, a little over 1 inch of rain fell Tuesday. Heavier rain may have fallen south of Findlay. No more rain is predicted tonight.

