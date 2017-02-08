REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man arrested after drug raid

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
A Findlay man was arrested on drug charges after local law enforcement authorities raided a city residence Wednesday evening.
At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 425 Monroe Ave., Lot 32, according to a release from the METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit.
The search yielded crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, prescription narcotics, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
Justin J. Beagle, 27, who lives at the Monroe Avenue address, was arrested on three drug-related charges and was being held in the Hancock County jail Wednesday night, METRICH reported.
Beagle has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies, and possession of schedule II controlled substance, a third-degree felony.
Additional charges and arrests are expected pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

