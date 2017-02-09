Acting Findlay police chief put on paid leave

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik has placed Acting Police Chief Sean D. Young on paid administrative leave until further notice, according to the mayor’s office, after an alleged incident that occurred over the weekend.

A civil protection order was issued by the Hancock County Common Pleas Court as a result of the incident. No criminal reports have been filed as of Thursday afternoon, and Young has not been charged with a crime.

Additional details about the incident were not available at this time.

Mihalik has appointed Lt. John Dunbar as acting police chief in the interim.

“We hold the members of our police department to a very high standard and take allegations of this nature very seriously, whether it involves an employee or occurs at one of our facilities,” Mihalik said in a statement.

“The City of Findlay has taken a course of action consistent with our policies and procedures for an incident,” Mihalik added. “I am confident in the abilities of Acting Chief John Dunbar and believe our law enforcement agency will continue to perform in a professional manner.”

Courier reporter Allison Reamer is developing this story.

