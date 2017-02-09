Bid submitted for juvenile court renovation

A Perrysburg company submitted the only bid today for the Hancock County Probate/Juvenile Court renovation project.

The bid of $1,144,000 from Spieker Co., Perrysburg, was $317,000 over the architect’s estimate of $827,000. An alternate bid for an elevator, estimated at $70,000, was $110,000.

The bid and alternate will be reviewed, but bids may have to be sought again because the bid was more than 10 percent above the estimte, the limit allowed by state law.

Peterman Associates is the architect.

The work will upgrade safety and security for employees and visitors.

The work will include a security entrance, window replacement, removal and installation of doors, concrete repairs and enclosing an alcove. The second floor of the 150-year-old building will be renovated, too, with offices, a conference room, a computer lab, two waiting areas and bathrooms.

A separate stairway, previously closed off, will be reopened and rebuilt.

The second floor has been used for records storage for various county departments. A portion of the floor will be available for storage and future expansion, if necessary. A drop ceiling will be installed to hide various ceiling items and improve heating/lighting efficiency. An area with mechanical equipment will be enclosed to reduce noise, too.

Also, among the improvements will be new restrooms on the first floor; replacement of gutters and downspouts; heating/ventilating and air conditioning repairs; and rewiring for data ports on both floors. There will also be additional security cameras installed on both floors. Both floors will be handicap accessible, with courtrooms located on the first floor.

