Low bidder announced for Findlay I-75 widening project

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the low bidder for the Interstate 75 widening project through Findlay.

Beaver Excavating Company, Canton, was announced as the low bidder for the project, with an apparent successful bid of $113.2 million, according to a press release.

The project will widen I-75 to three lanes in both directions from Hancock County 99 to Harrison Street in southwest Findlay. Additionally, the project will reconstruct the Ohio 15/U.S. 68 and Lima Avenue interchanges; rebuild the Harrison Street overpass; and construct several walls alongside the interstate to block traffic noise.

ODOT said that the contract will be officially awarded in approximately two weeks, following a review of all bidding documents.

