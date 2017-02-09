Traffic lights out at two Main Cross intersections

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
Traffic lights are out at two West Main Cross Street intersections, according to WFIN-AM.

Lights are reportedly out at West Main Cross and South Cory streets; and West Main Cross and South West streets. The Findlay post office and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts are located between the two intersections.

The City of Findlay Traffic Department told WFIN that the issue is with the power for the lights, and that underground power wires may have gone bad.

There is no estimated time to when the lights will be back on.

Both intersections with malfunctioning lights should be treated as four-way stops until the lights are back on.

