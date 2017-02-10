REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Documents: Former acting police chief threw camera at wife's head

Posted On Fri. Feb 10th, 2017
The wife of the former Acting Findlay Police Chief Sean Young disclosed that her husband threw a video camera at her head, causing her to seek medical treatment for her injuries on Saturday, according to court documents.

Acting Chief Sean Young, 45, was placed on administrative leave on Thursday after his wife, Toni, was issued a civil protection order in Hancock County Common Pleas Court, according to Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

According to court documents, Toni Young claimed that her husband threw a video camera at her head on Saturday. She reportedly received five stitches at the Bluffton Hospital, according to court documents.

Toni Young, 45, also alleges that Sean Young grabbed and squeezed their 5-year-old daughter’s neck during the prior week and that their son saw the incident, court documents indicated.

The protection order was filed on Wednesday.

Charges have not been filed against Sean Young, officials said on Thursday.

Findlay Police Lt. John Dunbar has now been named acting police chief, Mihalik said. He is the most senior lieutenant.

