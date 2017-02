The entrance ramp from U.S. 68/Ohio 15/Lima Avenue to Interstate 75 southbound will be closed overnight on Sunday, beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday for cleaning of the barrier wall, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.

Message boards will communicate the closure to motorists.

The work depends on the weather. The work was originally planned Thursday night, but was postponed due to weather.

