New Kan Du Art Studio to open

The opening of the new Kan Du Art Studio in downtown Findlay will be celebrated from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

The opening of the studio at 318 W. Main Cross St.

will mark the end of a two-year renovation of the former Rocking U building, which has occupied the downtown site since 1902.

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities purchased the property in February 2015. Paying for the renovation were a $525,000 grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, and a $35,000 grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and the Blanchard Valley Center Capital Improvement Fund.

Kan Du Studio, a division of Blanchard Valley Industries, was formerly located at 329 S. Main St. Kan Du has supported Hancock County artists with developmental disabilities since 2007.

The move to the new, larger building is part of an effort to include individuals with developmental disabilities in all aspects of the community — work, recreation and residential.

