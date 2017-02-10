WBGU-TV staying on UHF, but channel number will change

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University said Friday that WBGU-TV, a public television station, will continue broadcasting in the UHF spectrum, but will be moving from channel 27 to channel 22 in the future.

The channel change is not expected for at least 18 months, the university said.

BGSU had an opportunity to sell its UHF spectrum through a Federal Communications Commission auction, and move the station to a VHF spectrum, but the university withdrew from the process last month.

“As we indicated before the start of the auction, WBGU-TV remains an integral part of the university’s core mission, a valued asset in the community, and an important provider of experiential learning for our academic programs,” said BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey. “We look forward to continuing that mission.”

The FCC said WBGU-TV will eventually move from channel 27 to channel 22 as part of the post-auction process.

The change will not have a significant impact on the station’s viewers, the university said. Any costs for the move should be covered by the FCC, the university said.

BGSU could have received “significant” revenue from the sale of its UHF spectrum, but Mazey said the university and the community still benefited from the auction process.

“Our conversations about the future of WBGU helped generate a renewed appreciation of the station, both in the communities we serve and on our campuses. The process has strengthened the station and the university,” she said.

WBGU -TV, founded in 1964, offers PBS programs and serves close to 2 million people in Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima and other parts of northwestern Ohio.

Another area PBS station, WGTE in Toledo, said Friday that it also will continue to broadcast in its current UHF spectrum. It will not be reassigned to another UHF channel, the station said, and will remain on channel 30.

