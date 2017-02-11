REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Three injured in Interstate 75 crash

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
CYGNET — Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Cygnet on Saturday, according to the Bowling Green post of the State Highway Patrol.
Two passengers, Darius Ford, 10, and Daelen Ford, 6, both of Columbus, had serious injuries, according to the patrol. Both passengers were transported by ambulance to the Wood County Hospital and then taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
The driver of the vehicle, Brittney M. Jackson, 28, of Columbus, had minor injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Wood County Hospital.
Jackson was driving a 2001 Honda Civic northbound on I-75 around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Her vehicle traveled off the right left side of the roadway, struck the concrete median wall and came to rest partially in the left lane.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and all of the vehicle occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, the patrol reported.
No charges have been filed at the time, as the crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the North Baltimore Fire Department and B.G. Towing.

