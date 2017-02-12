Woman, child injured in U.S. 30 accident

FOREST — A Kentucky woman and her daughter were injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. 30 in Delaware Township.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported that Stephanie Batterman, 37, of Rineyville, Kentucky, was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer east on U.S. 30 near Delaware Township 186 at 4:19 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a guardrail and a cement barrier.

Batterman and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Forest EMS. Their medical conditions were unknown Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Batterman was cited for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control, the sheriff’s office reported.

The Forest Fire Department assisted at the scene.

