REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman, child injured in U.S. 30 accident

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOREST — A Kentucky woman and her daughter were injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. 30 in Delaware Township.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported that Stephanie Batterman, 37, of Rineyville, Kentucky, was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer east on U.S. 30 near Delaware Township 186 at 4:19 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a guardrail and a cement barrier.
Batterman and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Forest EMS. Their medical conditions were unknown Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Batterman was cited for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Forest Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Weekend: They're creepy and they're kooky

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend Doctor

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Eight practical action steps to tackle your holiday bills

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Mental Health Moment

Posted On12 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

UF Roundup: Softball team opens with pair of wins

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Prep Wrestling Roundup: Four Elmwood wrestlers win NBC crowns

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Area College Basketball: Unbeaten Ohio Northern rolls again

Posted On12 Feb 2017

College Basketball: UF men crush Storm

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Girls Basketball: St. Wendelin stuns New Riegel

Posted On12 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company