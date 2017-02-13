REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 GOP council candidates won't be on ballot

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
Three Republican at-large members of Findlay City Council will have no competition in the GOP primary after the Hancock County Board of Elections rejected the candidacy petitions of two Republican competitors.
The board rejected petitions filed by Barrett A. Brooks Jr., 1601 Autumn Drive, and David Morrow, 518 W. Lincoln St.
Brooks and Morrow “had an insufficient number of signatures,” according to board of elections Director Jody Beall O’Brien.
The filing deadline for independent candidates is May 1, but “these two gentlemen cannot run as independents because they had already filed petitions,” she said.
Republican at-large incumbents Grant Russel, Tom Shindledecker and Jeffrey Wobser will now be uncontested in the May 2 Republican primary.
In the Democratic primary, four Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the three at-large seats: Timothy J. Davis, Mary E. Harshfield, Barbara Lockard and Heidi Mercer.
The three winning Democrats in the primary will advance to the November general election, where they will compete with the three Republican incumbents.
The three individuals with the highest vote totals in November, regardless of party affiliation, will begin a two-year term on Findlay City Council in January.

