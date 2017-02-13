REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Elyria, Hardin streets closed this week

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
Two Findlay streets are closed this week for construction projects, according to the city’s engineering department.

The closures are:

  • Elyria Street, between Lima Avenue and Blaine Street in southwestern Findlay, is closed to through traffic this week for a water line project.
  • Hardin Street, between Liberty Street and Western Avenue, remains closed through this week for a sewer project. The closure is expected to last for the remainder of February.

All work is weather permitting.

