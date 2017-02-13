REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Imke named next principal at FHS

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Findlay school board on Monday promoted Findlay High School Assistant Principal Ryan Imke to the principal’s position, starting Aug. 1.
He will replace Craig Kupferberg, who retired in 2015 as the district’s assistant superintendent before being rehired for a two-year contract as principal.
“The work he’s done there the last couple years at the high school has been unbelievable, so we’re very appreciative to you, Craig, for what you’ve done,” Superintendent Ed Kurt said. “We’re excited about Ryan and the transition that these two men are going to put together.”
Imke will have a three-year contract and an annual salary of $104,205.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

VIDEO: Crash at Osborn Avenue bridge

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Woman, child hurt in U.S. 30 crash

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Weekend: They're creepy and they're kooky

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On12 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Prep wrestling: Elmwood second at NBC championships

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Prep hockey: Findlay wins twice in Indiana

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Taylor heats up, and Trojans follow suit

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Boys basketball: Upper Sandusky clinches share of Northern 10 title

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Columbus Grove pounds Arlington in battle of ranked teams

Posted On13 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company