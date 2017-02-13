Imke named next principal at FHS

Findlay school board on Monday promoted Findlay High School Assistant Principal Ryan Imke to the principal’s position, starting Aug. 1.

He will replace Craig Kupferberg, who retired in 2015 as the district’s assistant superintendent before being rehired for a two-year contract as principal.

“The work he’s done there the last couple years at the high school has been unbelievable, so we’re very appreciative to you, Craig, for what you’ve done,” Superintendent Ed Kurt said. “We’re excited about Ryan and the transition that these two men are going to put together.”

Imke will have a three-year contract and an annual salary of $104,205.

Comments

comments