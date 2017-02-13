REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

MPLX subsidiary enters into purchase agreement

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MPLX, Marathon Petroleum’s energy and logistics subsidiary, reported that its MPLX Pipe Line Holdings (MPLH) subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Enbridge Pipelines (Ozark), under which an affiliate of MPLH has agreed to buy Enbridge’s Ozark Pipeline for about $220 million.

The Ozark pipeline is a 433-mile, 22-inch crude oil pipeline starting in Cushing, Oklahoma, and ending in Wood River, Illinois, capable of transporting about 230,000 barrels per day.

An open season recently conducted by Enbridge Pipelines (Ozark) received sufficient volume commitments to plan an expansion of the pipeline’s capacity to about 345,000 barrels per day. The expansion design includes increasing the horsepower at pump stations along the pipeline and adding drag-reducing agents to the crude oil. The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018.

The purchase is expected to close by March 31.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Public Meetings

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Woman, child hurt in U.S. 30 crash

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Weekend: They're creepy and they're kooky

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend Doctor

Posted On12 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Prep wrestling: Elmwood second at NBC championships

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Prep hockey: Findlay wins twice in Indiana

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Taylor heats up, and Trojans follow suit

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Boys basketball: Upper Sandusky clinches share of Northern 10 title

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Columbus Grove pounds Arlington in battle of ranked teams

Posted On13 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company