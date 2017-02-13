REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Two injured in Findlay accident

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hurd Avenue and West Lima Street.
Findlay police reported that Dorinda Henry, 51, of Findlay, was driving a 1998 Ford Taurus northbound on Hurd Avenue at 3:09 p.m. when she stopped at the Lima Street intersection and then pulled into the path of a westbound 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Laura Pedroza, 30, of Leipsic.
Both Henry and Pedroza complained of minor injuries and were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, according to police.
Henry was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, police reported.

