REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Water boil advisory issued for Hardin Street

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A water boil advisory is in place for residences on Hardin Street, and one on Liberty Street, due to work on a water main this week, according to the City of Findlay Water Distribution Department.

The affected residences include:

  • The 400, 500 and 600 blocks of West Hardin Street, except for 636 W. Hardin St.
  • 528 Liberty St.

Residents at these addresses should vigorously boil any water used for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene for at least one minute; or should use bottled water instead.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

VIDEO: Crash at Osborn Avenue bridge

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Woman, child hurt in U.S. 30 crash

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Weekend: They're creepy and they're kooky

Posted On12 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On12 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Prep wrestling: Elmwood second at NBC championships

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Prep hockey: Findlay wins twice in Indiana

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Taylor heats up, and Trojans follow suit

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Boys basketball: Upper Sandusky clinches share of Northern 10 title

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Columbus Grove pounds Arlington in battle of ranked teams

Posted On13 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company