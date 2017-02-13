Water boil advisory issued for Hardin Street

A water boil advisory is in place for residences on Hardin Street, and one on Liberty Street, due to work on a water main this week, according to the City of Findlay Water Distribution Department.

The affected residences include:

The 400, 500 and 600 blocks of West Hardin Street, except for 636 W. Hardin St.

528 Liberty St.

Residents at these addresses should vigorously boil any water used for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene for at least one minute; or should use bottled water instead.

