Water boil advisory issued for Hardin Street
Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
A water boil advisory is in place for residences on Hardin Street, and one on Liberty Street, due to work on a water main this week, according to the City of Findlay Water Distribution Department.
The affected residences include:
- The 400, 500 and 600 blocks of West Hardin Street, except for 636 W. Hardin St.
- 528 Liberty St.
Residents at these addresses should vigorously boil any water used for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene for at least one minute; or should use bottled water instead.