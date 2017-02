A water boil advisory has been lifted for residences on Hardin Street, and one on Liberty Street, according to the City of Findlay Water Distribution Department.

The advisory was initially in place due to work on a water main this week, the department said. It affected the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of West Hardin Street, except for 636 W. Hardin St; and 528 Liberty St.

Comments

comments