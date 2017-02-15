Commerce Dept. chief: Diversity benefits businesses

Jacqueline T. Williams, director of the Ohio Department of Commerce, told a Findlay audience Wednesday that diversity benefits businesses, and is key to improving economic impact at the city, county and state levels.

Williams spoke during the 35th anniversary banquet and fundraiser for the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center. The event was held in the TLB Auditorium at Winebrenner Theological Seminary on the University of Findlay campus.

“Diversity is about more than race. It’s about gender, perspective in life, background, interest, country of origin, anything you can imagine,” she said. “It’s only when we utilize the talents of all of us when we can collectively live up to our full potential.”

She said more diverse companies are more competitive and more profitable.

Census data indicates the country is becoming “increasingly diverse and that in little more than a generation, ethnic and social minorities will comprise a majority of our nation’s population,” she said.

“What that means is that there is great opportunity, but that opportunity will only be available to those of us who are culturally fluent, culturally competent. Those individuals who work to serve the needs of this vast population will indeed be on the forefront and will be the winners in the future business. Local companies like Marathon, Whirlpool, Cooper Tire and many others with a regional, national and global presence know the importance of understanding and responding to those markets. That knowledge is critical to business success,” Williams said.

Courier reporter Jim Maurer will have more on Thursday.

