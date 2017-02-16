REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

MPLX closes deal for joint venture in Bakken Pipeline system

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
MPLX — Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s energy and logistics subsidiary — closed its deal on Wednesday to form a joint venture with Houston-based Enbridge Energy Partners to buy an interest in the Bakken Pipeline system.

MPLX contributed $500 million of the $2 billion purchase price paid by the joint venture, acquiring a 36.75 percent indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline system from Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and Pennsylvania-based Sunoco Logistics Partners.

Through a subsidiary, MPLX holds a 25 percent interest in the joint venture, which equates to about a 9.2 percent indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline system. MPLX funded the contribution with cash on hand.

