Patrol pursuit ends in crash in McComb

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
A chase which started in Wood County ended when a vehicle hit a power pole in McComb Thursday night. The accident occurred near the intersection of East Main and South Main streets in the village. Power lines on the roadway prompted authorities to close sections of streets in the area. At least one person was arrested, according to scanner traffic. No other details were available late Thursday. The Bowling Green post of the State Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation.

