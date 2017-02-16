REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Two Findlay women injured in crash

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
Two Findlay women were injured in a three-car crash at 3:53 p.m. Thursday on South Main Street at Pearl Street.
Anna Sanchez, 48, and Stephanie Sanchez-Vigil, 26, both of Findlay, mother and daughter, were taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, with minor injuries, according to the Findlay Police Department.
According to the report, Viviana Sanchez-Vigil, 20, of Findlay, was driving north on South Main Street, with her sister and mother, when a car being driven by Austin Flick, 18, of Findlay, pulled into the path of the vehicle.
The impact drove the Flick vehicle into a car being driven by Constance McGown, 61, of Findlay, that was stopped on East Pearl Street at South Main Street. McGown was not injured and her vehicle received only minor damages.
Flick was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Both the Sanchez-Vigil and Flick vehicles were towed from the scene.

