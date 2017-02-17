Continental woman hurt in Paulding County crash

A Continental woman was injured in a crash early this morning in Paulding County, according to the Van Wert Post of the State Highway Patrol.

At 3:53 a.m. today, the highway patrol was was advised of an overturned vehicle in a ditch on Paulding County 263 in the county’s Brown Township. Oakwood Fire and EMS, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and troopers arrived and located a 2014 Kia with the driver still trapped inside.

Through an initial investigation, troopers found that the driver, Angela Dockery, 39, of Continental, was northbound on Paulding County 263 and drove off of the left side of the road. While entering the ditch, the Kia flipped onto its side where it came to final rest.

Dockery was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dockery was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and whether she was under alcohol and drug impairment is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Life Flight, and Meyer’s Towing.

