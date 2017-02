Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s profit grew 17 percent last quarter to $69 million, the company reported today.

The earnings translated in to $1.28 per diluted share.

Sales increased 1 percent to $783 million in the October-December quarter.

For the entire 2016 year, Cooper’s profit climbed 17 percent to $248 million. Sales declined 1.6 percent to $2.92 billion.

