Findlay’s high temperature breaks record

Findlay’s high temperature Friday set a record for the date, and another record may fall Saturday.

The high reading Friday was 62 degrees at the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, which keeps the city’s weather records. That beat the record for Feb. 17 of 61 degrees, set in 1927.

Another record could fall today if the high temperature reaches 67 degrees, as predicted by WTOL meteorologist Robert Shiels. The Findlay record for Feb. 18 is 63 degrees, set in 1911.

Sunday’s high of 65 degrees, predicted by Shiels, would not set a record for the date. Findlay’s record high for Feb. 19 is 67 degrees, set in 1930.

The Water Pollution Control Center has been keeping Findlay weather records since 1894.

