One dead in motel shooting

Findlay police are continuing to investigate a shooting death of a man at a city motel early Friday.

Police and firefighters responded to the Econo Lodge, 316 Emma St., at about 1 a.m. on reports of gunshots being fired outside the motel.

When officers arrived, an injured man was found on the second floor of the balcony. Emergency aid was rendered and the victim died at the scene.

A suspect has been identified and is currently in custody at the Hancock County Jail.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The victim will undergo an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

This post will be updated as more information is made available.

