REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Meeting scheduled on flood control

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Officials from Stantec will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St., Findlay, to discuss flood control.

At the gathering, Stantec, a Canadian-based engineering firm hired by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, will announce its findings and make recommendations to reduce flooding on the upper Blanchard River and its tributaries within Hancock County.

Stantec has been reviewing Army Corps of Engineers plans for flood control in the Blanchard River watershed since last year.

The Hancock County Commissioners dropped the corps and contracted with the conservancy district to handle the flood-control project.

City and county officials along with representatives from the Maumee Watershed are also expected to be at the meeting.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Public Meetings

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Warm weekend sets two Findlay records

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Sediment reduction funding available for Brights Ditch

Posted On20 Feb 2017

$5M given to help renovate business building

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On19 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Prep wrestling: Black Knights win league crown

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Landin leads Big Green past L-B

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Boys basketball: Rockets clinch share of PCL championship

Posted On20 Feb 2017

UF basketball: UF runs away from Ashland in second half

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Women's basketball: No. 1-ranked Ashland pummels UF women

Posted On20 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company