Meeting scheduled on flood control

Officials from Stantec will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St., Findlay, to discuss flood control.

At the gathering, Stantec, a Canadian-based engineering firm hired by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, will announce its findings and make recommendations to reduce flooding on the upper Blanchard River and its tributaries within Hancock County.

Stantec has been reviewing Army Corps of Engineers plans for flood control in the Blanchard River watershed since last year.

The Hancock County Commissioners dropped the corps and contracted with the conservancy district to handle the flood-control project.

City and county officials along with representatives from the Maumee Watershed are also expected to be at the meeting.

