Public meeting Tuesday for Carey Safe Routes to School

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
A public meeting in Carey for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School grant will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Carey School’s Legacy Lane, near the school auditorium.

The public is welcome to provide community input during the meeting, according to Carey Superintendent Mike Wank.

Officials from the Village of Carey and Carey Exempted Village School District are preparing to apply for the Safe Routes to School grant, which would range from $200,000 to $400,000 if approved by ODOT. The funds can be used to improve sidewalks, curbing, lighting, signage, bicycle paths and walking paths to school.

Carey’s proposed improvements are near Carey School and include access to the school through Memorial Park.

