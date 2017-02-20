Woman seriously hurt in Putnam County crash

GLANDORF — A Continental woman was seriously injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 694, west of Glandorf, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported early today.

Jessica Schreiber, 25, was taken by medical helicopter to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, the sheriff’s office said.

Schreiber was driving east on Ohio 694, near the intersection with Road 14-J, about 12:40 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle went off the right side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. She overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, overturning in a field, the sheriff’s office said.

Schreiber, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting at the accident scene were Glandorf Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and Meyers Towing, Glandorf.

