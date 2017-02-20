REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman seriously hurt in Putnam County crash

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GLANDORF — A Continental woman was seriously injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 694, west of Glandorf, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported early today.
Jessica Schreiber, 25, was taken by medical helicopter to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, the sheriff’s office said.
Schreiber was driving east on Ohio 694, near the intersection with Road 14-J, about 12:40 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle went off the right side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. She overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road, overturning in a field, the sheriff’s office said.
Schreiber, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Assisting at the accident scene were Glandorf Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and Meyers Towing, Glandorf.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Public Meetings

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Warm weekend sets two Findlay records

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Sediment reduction funding available for Brights Ditch

Posted On20 Feb 2017

$5M given to help renovate business building

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On19 Feb 2017

More Local Sports

Prep wrestling: Black Knights win league crown

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Girls basketball: Landin leads Big Green past L-B

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Boys basketball: Rockets clinch share of PCL championship

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Prep swimming: Several Trojans qualify for state

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Prep wrestling: Trojans win two to cap regular season

Posted On20 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company