Cost of flood project could double

The cost of keeping Findlay above water during a 100-year flood may be twice the $80 million estimate given by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in its 10-year, $10 million study of the Blanchard River watershed.

Stantec, the engineering firm hired in July by the Hancock County commissioners to evaluate the corps’ study, is expected to present flood-control options during a public meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik and Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer told City Council members, during an informal meeting Tuesday, that the cost of the project has nearly doubled under Stantec’s plan.

“I’m just blown away,” Mihalik said.

The Army Corps’ recommendation focused on an $80 million, 9.4-mile Eagle Creek diversion channel, to be built on Findlay’s west side. The corps’ goal was to drop the river level about 2 feet in downtown Findlay during a 100-year flood.

However, Stantec found the diversion channel needs to be bigger, city officials said.

Stantec’s plan also includes back-ups for the diversion channel, including large water detention areas upstream of Findlay, in the area of Mount Blanchard and along Eagle Creek.

Mihalik and Schmelzer said removing dams from the Blanchard River, and cutting retention “benches” into the river bank to widen it as it flows through Findlay, may be enough to drop flood levels in the city by a foot, and would cost about $20 million.

Council members heard about the Stantec plan during an informational meeting before the regular council session.

The meeting was not publicly announced, but City Law Director Don Rasmussen said the “information only” meeting did not violate Ohio’s public meeting laws. State law requires at least 24-hour notice of a special council meeting, when scheduled by a governing body.

Comments

comments