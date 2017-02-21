Findlay woman hurt in two-vehicle crash

A Findlay woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Ohio 12 at 12:57 p.m. today, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Igjanae Perkins, 21, of North Baltimore, was stopped in a blue Kia Forte the left turn lane on the Ohio 12 exit ramp when a black Ford F-150 pickup driven by Teresa Sessions, 53, of Findlay, failed to stop in time and collided with the Kia.

One of the Kia’s passengers, Larenda Davis, 57, of Findlay, was injured in the crash and transported from the scene by Hanco EMS.

Two other passengers in the Kia — Mishayla Perkins, 21, of North Baltimore; and Carl Davis, 46, of Findlay — were not injured.

Sessions was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

