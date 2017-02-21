Starn appointed as common pleas court judge

Gov. John Kasich has appointed Findlay Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Starn to fill a vacant Hancock County Common Pleas Court judge seat.

Starn will assume office on March 3. Starn is replacing Judge Joseph Niemeyer, who retired at the end of 2016.

Starn would have to run in the November 2018 election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.

Starn, 48, a Republican, was the only person who applied for the common pleas court post, and the only name submitted to the governor by the Hancock County Republican Party.

Starn has been a municipal court judge since 2010. He was elected in 2009 and was unopposed for re-election for a second six-year term in 2015.

Comments

comments