WITH VIDEO: Diversion channel dropped from flood-control plan; water detention areas added

VIDEO: Stantec gives update on flood control plan

Flood-control plans for the Blanchard River at Findlay may look radically different than those proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

During a public meeting Wednesday, Stantec, the engineering firm hired by the Hancock County commissioners to evaluate the corps’ study, dropped the corps’ proposed Eagle Creek diversion channel from its recommendations.

Instead, Stantec recommended improving the river channel as it flows through Findlay, and building dams upstream of Findlay to create large water detention ponds along the river, along Eagle Creek, and along a tributary of the river known as Potato Run, just south of Mount Blanchard.

In all, the Stantec plan would cost an estimated $160 million, twice the cost of the Army Corps’ proposal.

The commissioners contracted with Stantec, a Canadian-based engineering firm, to take charge of the flood-control study last July. The firm employs a workforce of about 300 in Ohio, with offices in Toledo, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Improving the river channel through Findlay would cost about $20 million, Stantec said. The bulk of that expense, about $18.8 million, would be spent to cut “benches” into the river’s banks, and to widen the supports of the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge as it crosses the river.

The benches would widen the river and increase its capacity.

The Army Corps had ruled out the idea of modifying the railroad bridge as too expensive. However, Stantec said the railroad is interested in replacing the bridge, which is about 90 years old.

It would cost an addition $1 million to remove four low-head dams from the river that were installed in the early 1900s, when the river was straightened. The dams were meant to pool water for aesthetics. The dam at Riverside Park would be spared.

Scott Peyton, project manager and senior principal engineer with Stantec, said there are ways to design the channel to avoid the Blanchard River being reduced to a dry river bed in the summer.

The channel improvements would be enough to drop the floodwater level in Findlay by nearly a foot, matching the benefit of the corps’ proposed $80 million, 9.4-mile Eagle Creek diversion channel, according to Stantec.

In its review of the corps’ recommendation, which was made in August 2015, Peyton said Stantec found an error that reduced the benefit of the channel drastically.

The corps claimed its plan would reduce the floodwater level in downtown Findlay by 4.6 feet during a 100-year flood. Based on Stantec’s findings, the diversion channel would have reduced flooding in downtown Findlay by less than 1 foot.

Asked about the discrepancy, Peyton said the corps blamed the mistake on an error in its computer modeling.

Also, while the corps said the diversion channel would be built to accommodate flooding at a 100-year level, Stantec said the channel, as proposed, would only handle about 25 percent of that amount of water.

Stantec said work to improve the river channel through Findlay may be able to proceed very quickly.

The proposed water detention areas, however, would take longer. The detention areas would cost about $140 million to construct. It could take several years before that work could begin, officials said Wednesday.

Public hearings about the Stantec proposal will be held this spring.

A web page has been created to provide additional information about the project, and is online at www.hancockcountyflooding.com.

Courier reporter Denise Grant will have more on this story tonight.

Comments

comments