Ball Corp. faces $82,000 fine

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
Ball Corp., maker of aluminum and steel cans and tops for beverages and food, faces $82,388 in federal fines for allegedly exposing Findlay employees to amputation hazards.

Employees were exposed to amputation hazards last August when the company did not ensure that equipment was “adequately guarded,” the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported. That was a repeat violation by Ball, which had been cited for a similar infraction at the company’s Weirton, West Virginia plant in April 2016, the safety and health administration reported. Ball Corp. was fined $69,713 for the August repeat of the violation in Findlay.

Ball was also fined $12,675 because it had not trained Findlay workers to use lockout procedures while conducting a changeover of decorator and inker equipment, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported.

 

