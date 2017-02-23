Cooper Tire issues recall

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling 7,067 Discoverer M+S Sport tires which might not meet traction requirements for snow tires and could increase risk of crash.

Transport Canada found the potential problem during testing and notified Cooper.

The tires were manufactured from January 2010 to August 2016 for sport utility vehicles and crossover utility vehicles.

Cooper is contacting the tire owners and will replace the tires for free through its dealers.

